Detroit woman working as an unlicensed CPA, real estate agent pleads no contest

Ascension health records expected to be restored by end of next week and more top stories

Ascension health records expected to be restored by end of next week and more top stories

Ascension health records expected to be restored by end of next week and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit woman, 37, accused of operating a business as an unlicensed accountant pleads no contest, according to the Michigan Attorney General's office.

Krystal Davis is charged with one count of accounting violations-being an unlicensed certified public accountant and two counts of occupational code-unlicensed real estate agent. She is expected to be sentenced to 18 to 24 months' probation.

State officials say Davis, who operated Card Property Management LLC, allegedly entered a contract with the owner of two properties in Detroit to help determine rental rates, market property, select tenants, collect rent, and handle evictions.

Additionally, she attempted to solicit business by telling another person that she was a CPA.

Davis will be sentenced on July 15.

"Michigan residents deserve peace of mind knowing the professionals they rely on for business and financial guidance are licensed and qualified," Nessel said in a statement. "My office remains committed to safeguarding consumers by investigating and prosecuting those who breach the public's trust by operating without necessary licenses."