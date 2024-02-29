Detroit woman bound over to trial for working as unlicensed CPA, real estate agent

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit woman accused of working as an unlicensed accountant and real estate agent is bound over to trial, the Michigan Attorney General's office announced Thursday.

Krystal Davis, 37, is charged with one count of accounting violations-being an unlicensed certified public accountant and two counts of occupational code-unlicensed real estate agent.

Davis is scheduled to appear for an arraignment on March 14.

State officials say Davis, who operated Card Property Management LLC, allegedly entered a contract with the owner of two properties in Detroit to help determine rental rates, market property, select tenants, collect rent, and handle evictions.

Additionally, she attempted to solicit business by telling another person that she was a CPA.

"When Michigan residents seek assistance with their business and financial affairs, they must be able to trust the representations professionals make about their qualifications," said Attorney General Dana Nessel when announcing the charges last month. "My office will investigate and prosecute those who take advantage of their clients' trust by offering services that require licenses they don't hold. These licenses matter, as they often require tests of ability and teach licensees best practices in serving and protecting their clients' interests."