Detroit woman slaps, kicks Michigan State Police trooper who responded to disabled vehicle

(CBS DETROIT) - A 22-year-old Detroit woman pushed, slapped and kicked a trooper as she was being arrested, state police said.

At 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, troopers located a disabled vehicle on westbound I-94 near I-75 in Detroit. The car was stopped in the center lane of traffic.

Troopers were trying to get the occupants from the roadway and onto the shoulder when one of them, a 22-year-old woman from Detroit, pushed one of the troopers, according to state police.

As the trooper grabbed her, she allegedly slapped him.

State police say the woman continued to fight troopers and was "taken to the ground and handcuffed."

While troopers were putting her in the patrol car, she allegedly kicked them multiple times.

The woman allegedly became compliant once pepper spray was used.

She was taken to the Detroit Detention Center and the case pends a prosecutor's review.