Detroit woman accused of placing newborn son in trash bin, concealing his death

A Detroit woman has been charged with concealing the death of her newborn son and placing the body in a trash bin.

Daysiana Lachell Powell, 31, was arraigned on Monday in 36th District Court on the felony charge. She was issued a $50,000 personal bond, court records show.

Detroit police officers discovered the circumstances after they were sent at about 10:44 a.m. July 8 to a home in the 11300 block of East Seven Mile Road. After police arrived, they found a blue tote inside a trash bin, with the tote "containing the seriously decomposed and lifeless body of a child, wrapped in a white sheet," the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

That child was later identified as Powell's newborn son, the prosecutor's office said, and authorities allege that she concealed the death of the infant.

Investigation by the Detroit Police Department led to the woman's arrest on July 10.

"It is hard to put into words the abject sadness of this case. The alleged actions of this defendant will haunt everyone involved for a very long time. May this baby have a proper final resting place and be in peace," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

The charge carries a penalty of up to five years in prison.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 21, a preliminary exam is set for July 28.