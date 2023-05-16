Detroit victim advocacy organization offers support to those facing domestic abuse

(CBS DETROIT) - With the murder of Patrice Wilson allegedly perpetrated by an ex-boyfriend, victim advocacy groups want women to pay attention to anything that seems off.

"It's hard because when that person has it in their mind to take your life, they continue until that happens," said Dr. LaDonna Combs.

Dr. Combs is the executive director of Sisters Against Abuse Society or SAAS. SAAS is an organization that helps victims of abuse get back on their feet.

"If she instinctively feels that she isn't safe, she needs to trust that," Combs added.

A survivor herself, Dr. Combs understands how hard it can be for women looking to leave toxic situations.

SAAS aims to help with job readiness, transportation and support groups.

For those in an abusive relationship looking to leave, creating a plan and sharing it with a close friend or relative can make all the difference, Combs added.

"Share your location, and let somebody know if you are sharing your location, you are not alone," she said.

Every week, SAAS can see between 20-30 victims needing their services.

Metro Detroit has recently seen numerous situations of domestic violence. Last week, Oakland County's Health Officer Dr. Calandra Green was killed in an apparent murder-suicide involving her husband.

"Gender oppression is real, and I think government and communities have to come up with solutions that empower women in their own humanity," Combs said.

According to Combs, domestic violence can impact anyone, regardless of race, gender or age.

"Older women are victims too. We have women up to 65 years old in the shelter," she said.