Oakland County health officer dead in apparent murder-suicide, officials say

Calandra Green (provided by Oakland County)

(CBS DETROIT) - Officials say Oakland County health officer Calandra Green died in an apparent murder-suicide.

Authorities did not release the identity of the second person who died. An investigation into Green's death is ongoing.

County Executive Dave Coulter says the North Oakland County health clinics and the South Oakland County health clinic will close Friday "to allow our employees time to grieve and seek support from each other and counselors as they process this devastating news."

"Our hearts are shattered at the news of the passing of our colleague and esteemed Health Officer Dr. Calandra Green. Words cannot express how devastating this news is to our Oakland County family. Calandra was a beloved member of our team and a light to all who had the privilege to know and love her," Coulter said in a statement on Thursday.

Green, who earned four degrees and a certificate, was named county health officer in April 2022, becoming the first Black woman to hold the leadership role.

She succeeded Leigh-Ann Stafford, who serves as director of the county Health and Human Services.

She began working with the county as a public health nurse in 2019. She became the Oakland County Health Division's quality and process improvement supervisor in March 2020. Amid the pandemic, she served as the COVID-19 school nurse liaison, in which she trained, hired and deployed more than 60 nurses to 28 public school districts and 125 private or charter schools.

In 2021, Green served as public health administrator, managing countywide public health programs, including organizing and developing mental health response following the mass shooting at Oxford High School.

She previously worked for McLaren Health Care in Pontiac from 2007 to 2018 and North Oakland Medical Centers in Pontiac from 1993 to 2007.