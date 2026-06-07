Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal works 5 scoreless innings in rehabilitation appearance

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal pitched five scoreless innings Sunday in the two-time Cy Young Award winner's first minor league rehabilitation appearance since undergoing elbow surgery last month.

Skubal struck out six and allowed two hits for Single-A West Michigan against Dayton. Forty-four of his 54 pitches were strikes.

The 29-year-old left-hander had a noninvasive procedure on May 6 to remove a loose body from his throwing elbow. Skubal last pitched for the Tigers on April 29.

Skubal is 3-2 with a 2.70 ERA in seven starts this season. He has struck out 45 and walked only six over 43 1/3 innings. Skubal has won the AL Cy Young Award each of the last two seasons.