Kevin McGonigle's clutch hit in 9th rallies Detroit Tigers to 5-4 win over Seattle Mariners

Kevin McGonigle homered in the fourth inning and hit a two-run single off All-Star closer Andrés Muñoz with two outs in the bottom of the ninth that gave the Detroit Tigers a 5-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Wenceel Pérez tripled home two runs in the seventh to begin Detroit's comeback from a 4-1 deficit as the Tigers took two of three games in the series.

Muñoz (3-4) struck out Spencer Torkelson to start the ninth, then walked Zach McKinstry and Pérez. Both advanced on Matt Vierling's groundout before McGonigle lined a single off the glove of leaping second baseman Cole Young to give Detroit its fifth victory in six games.

Will Vest (2-4) pitched a scoreless inning for the win.

Seattle wasted a strong start from Luis Castillo, who left with a 3-1 lead after yielding three hits in 5 2/3 innings. The veteran right-hander's only blemish was McGonigle's fourth homer — a 420-foot shot leading off the fourth that tied it at 1.

Colt Emerson doubled off Tigers starter Jack Flaherty to begin the third before scoring on Young's one-out single to put Seattle up 1-0.

Julio Rodríguez singled and scored on a double by Josh Naylor for a 2-1 lead in the sixth. Flaherty left after walking Randy Arozarena. The right-hander allowed three runs and six hits in five-plus innings.

Drew Sommers relieved Flaherty and hit Emerson with a bases-loaded pitch to make it 3-1. Kyle Finnegan entered and retired Jhonny Peralta on a lineout to center field to end the inning.

Rodríguez walked with one out in the seventh, stole second and third, and scored on Arozarena's two-out single off Finnegan for a 4-1 lead.

Mariners reliever Cooper Criswell gave up Pérez's two-run triple in the bottom of the seventh and failed to get an out. Gabe Speier retired Vierling on a pinch-hit grounder to third, and McGonigle on a shallow fly to left before striking out Gleyber Torres to keep it 4-3.

Seattle had homered in nine straight games.

Mariners RHP Emerson Hancock (4-2, 2.80 ERA) starts Monday in Baltimore to begin a four-game series with the Orioles, who had not announced a starting pitcher.

Up next

Tigers RHP Troy Melton (2-0, 1.74 ERA) pitches Tuesday to open a three-game series with the visiting Twins, who will start RHP Taj Bradley (5-2, 3.56).