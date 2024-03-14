Detroit Tigers Opening Day 2024: Standing room only tickets still available

(CBS DETROIT) - Opening Day for the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park is just three weeks away, and tickets are still available if you want to join in on the home opener celebration.

The Detroit Tigers will host the Oakland Athletics at 1:10 p.m. on Friday, April 5.

On Thursday, March 14, the team announced on social media that there were only limited standing room only tickets left for Opening Day.

The standing room only tickets are listed online for $99 each.

READ: Road to Lakeland: Previewing the 2024 Detroit Tigers season as spring training gets underway

Before the home opener on April 9, the Tigers will play its first six games away. The team will play the Chicago White Sox in a three-game series and the New York Mets in a three-game series.

There are still other tickets left in several sections for the other home-opening series days, on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7.

READ: Springtime bringing many sporting events to Detroit

On April 6, the first 15,000 fans will get a Detroit Tigers hockey jersey.

In addition, since April 7 is a Sunday, it's kids day. Fans 14 and under can get autographs from players on the concourse and free rides on the Ferris Wheel and the Hi-Chew carousel.

Then, after the game, kids will be able to run the bases on the field.