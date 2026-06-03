Melton, Dingler help Tigers complete sweep of Rays after 7-2 victory

Troy Melton allowed only two runs over a career-long eight innings, Dillon Dingler drove in four runs and the Detroit Tigers finished off a three-game sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays with a 7-2 victory on Wednesday.

Detroit scored 25 runs on 19 extra base hits in the three games at Tropicana Field. The road sweep for Detroit is the first since last July at Cleveland.

Tampa Bay has dropped eight of the past 10 games. The Rays' lead in the AL East dropped to 0.5 games heading into Wednesday night.

Melton, making his third start of the season after beginning the year on the 60-day disabled list with right elbow inflammation, held the Rays to four hits while striking out five in eight innings on 94 pitches. Melton retired the final 17 batters he faced. Drew Anderson retired the side in the ninth.

Dingler drove in Gleyber Torres with a base hit in the first inning and delivered a three-run home run in the fourth that put Detroit up 6-2. Dingler finished the series with three homers and nine RBIs.

Jake Rogers also homered for Detroit, delivering his first of the season with a solo shot in the second inning.

Rays starter Nick Martinez was chased after four innings, ending his streak of 11 consecutive starts to begin the season without allowing more than two runs. Martinez allowed six runs on nine hits — including two home runs — marking the first time he has allowed at least three runs since Aug. 26, 2025, when he allowed four runs in a 6-3 loss at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Yandy Diaz had an RBI single in the first and Cedric Mullins delivered a solo home run in the second.

Tigers: Open a six-game homestand on Friday with LHP Framber Valdez (2-4, 4.39 ERA) on the mound against Seattle.

Rays: Begin three-game road trip at Miami on Friday with RHP Drew Rasmussen (4-2, 3.36 ERA) scheduled against Marlins RHP Tyler Phillips (0-1, 1.63 ERA).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb