Detroit named the third-worst city for bed bugs in the U.S.

Two Michigan cities are among the top 10 worst cities in the U.S. for bed bugs, according to Orkin's annual list.

For the second straight year, Detroit was ranked the third-worst city for bed bugs in the country. Chicago is once again ranked the worst city for bed bugs, according to Orkin.

Grand Rapids, Michigan, dropped three spots, falling to No. 10, while Flint, Michigan, fell four spots to No. 20.

Los Angeles jumped two places to take over the second spot on this year's list, while Cleveland, Ohio, dropped two spots, falling to fourth. Indianapolis rounds out the top five.

Six Ohio cities rank among the top 50, making Ohio the most represented state on the 2026 list.

"Travel season brings excitement, but it also makes awareness especially important," Dr. Shannon Sked, Orkin entomologist and National Technical Director, said in the annual report. "Bed bugs are resilient pests that can be difficult to control once introduced into a home or hotel room, and they are skilled at hiding in cracks, crevices and personal belongings."

Tampa, Florida, Kansas City, Missouri, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina are new to the top 50 list in 2026.

The data used to compile this list is based on where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from May 12, 2025, to May 12, 2026. The data used includes commercial and residential bed bug treatments.

The top 50 bed bug cities according to Orkin are:

1. Chicago

2. Los Angeles

3. Detroit

4. Cleveland, Ohio

5. Indianapolis

6. Springfield, Ill.

7. Washington, D.C.

8. Columbus, Ohio

9. Pittsburgh

10. Grand Rapids, Mich.

11. Denver

12. New York

13. Milwaukee

14. Baltimore

15. Cincinnati

16. Raleigh, N.C.

17. St. Louis

18. Charleston, W. Va.

19. Davenport, Iowa

20. Flint, Mich.

21. Atlanta

22. Philadelphia

23. Dallas

24. Oklahoma City, Okla.

25. Cedar Rapids, Iowa

26. Hartford, Conn.

27. Charlotte, N.C.

28. Peoria, Ill.

29. South Bend, Ind.

30. Seattle

31. Richmond, Va.

32. Youngstown, Ohio

33. Greenville, S.C.

34. Nashville

35. Buffalo

36. Omaha, Neb.

37. San Francisco

38. Dayton, Ohio

39. Norfolk, Va.

40. Knoxville, Tenn.

41. San Diego

42. Toledo, Ohio

43. Las Vegas

44. Syracuse, N.Y.

45. Fort Wayne, Ind.

46. Tampa, Fla.

47. Miami

48. Minneapolis

49. Kansas City, Mo.

50. Myrtle Beach, S.C.