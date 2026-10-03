Detroit teens highlight opportunity, creativity through resource and networking event

After a summer filled with nationwide teen takeovers, some young people in Detroit created a new opportunity for their generation to tap into their full potential.

"I saw a problem in Detroit and I decided to tackle it," Charles O'Neal, vice president of Mayor Mary Sheffield's youth cabinet and creator of Saturday's event, Project Desire, said.

O'Neal, a Detroit teen, says he recognized there was a lack of third spaces, places where teens can meet safely that are not home or at school. He says Project Desire was initially going to be an opportunity to connect young people to mental health resources. However, as more young people jumped in, the event got even bigger.

"We wanted people that could contribute to young people's lives, and when I was doing the vendor search, I realized many people can contribute," Jaedun Ward, co-host of the event, said.

Tables were filled with young entrepreneurs, along with colleges that helped teens navigate their futures. Guidance that Ward says many people his age need.

"First off, trying to apply to college is very stressful. A lot of people fear they won't get into college. A lot of people feel they won't make it," he said.

But those with schools like the University of Michigan-Flint and University of Michigan-Dearborn, along with Lawrence Technological University, help the young minds through the process, making them aware of the many career opportunities and financial aid.

The future generation did not just stop at a career and resource fair. They used the old library on West McNichols Road and their space to share their passions through music and art.

Local leaders like Detroit City Council member James Tate say now it's time to support these teens' ideas and missions.

"These young people are doing this on a day-to-day basis. It's just a matter of us making sure that we're able to elevate them to the point where everyone can see all the greatness that they have to offer and all the great things they're doing," Tate said.

This event was supported by the Detroit Office of Youth Affairs.

The next Project Desire event is set for Oct. 23.