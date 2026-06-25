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Detroit teachers ratify 2-year contract agreement, next step is school board vote

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Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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The Detroit Federation of Teachers says its members have ratified a tentative two-year contract agreement. 

The results of the vote were 1,751 in favor, 440 against, the union said on its website

The next step in the process is for the Detroit Public Schools Community District board to vote on whether to accept the results of the union vote. This will be scheduled for the next regular school board meeting, the union said. That meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. July 14 at East English Village Preparatory Academy at Finney. 

"Once the school board has agreed to this, then we will publish the tentative agreement to our website," the union said.  

The tentative agreement was announced to the members on June 19, and the union held an informational meeting on Monday to go over the details. Voting then took place through Wednesday.

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