Watch live: Detroit Symphony Orchestra's 2026-27 opening night gala red carpet

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra kicks off its 2026-27 season Saturday night with its annual opening night gala.

The gala features a red carpet arrival and pre-performance reception at Orchestra Hall, honoring this year's theme: "Your City, Your Sound."

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra kicks off its 2026-27 season on Saturday, Sept. 26, with its annual opening night gala. Detroit Symphony Orchestra

The opening night celebration aligns with the DSO's mission of ensuring that young people have access to music education and a path to all that is possible.

CBS News Detroit is streaming live coverage of the opening night gala with a red-carpet special, beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

How to watch the DSO's Opening Night Gala red carpet

What: The Detroit Symphony Orchestra hosts its annual Opening Night Gala

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra hosts its annual Opening Night Gala Date: Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026

Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026 Time: 5-6:30 p.m. ET

5-6:30 p.m. ET Online stream: Live on the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Tickets for this year's gala are sold out.

This year's gala honors longtime chair emeritus of the DSO, Phillip Wm. Fisher.

The evening's performance includes Emmanuel Chabrier's "España," Alberto Ginastera's "Four Dances from Estancia" and Édouard Lalo's "Symphonie espagnole," featuring violinist and conductor Joshua Bell.

Founded in 1887, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra is the country's fourth-oldest orchestra. Jader Bignamini serves as the DSO's music director.