Detroit-style pizza originated in a Motor City bar in 1946. Now has its own national day.

National Detroit-style Pizza Day, which showcases the fast-food dish, has been designated as June 23 each year since 2021. It's a date tied to a dish that traces its roots to a Detroit neighborhood bar and a Sicilian family recipe from 1946.

This is not to be confused with National Pizza Day, which takes place on February 9, although both dates are popular in Metro Detroit for eatery specials. Detroit-style pizza is unique in how it bakes and how it looks.

"The key ingredient in a proper Detroit-style pizza isn't something you eat – it's the pan," Tony Sinicropi explained in a Pure Michigan food feature.

The origins are at what is now known as Buddy's Pizza, but in 1946, it was a Detroit neighborhood bar called Buddy's Rendezvous. Gus Guerra, the owner, worked with his wife Anna on a recipe that came from her Sicilian family. Guerra baked his pizza version in a deep pan, similar to a cast-iron skillet, in a shape that was squared off. The story that Buddy's Pizza tells is that the first pans he used were forged-steel pans from a local automotive plant.

It was "the first known square pizza in the U.S.," Buddy's Pizza says.

This preparation method creates a crunchy crust with cheese spread to the edge of every corner. The toppings might be either under or over the sauce, depending on the eatery's style. The sauce is often drizzled in a stripe pattern.

"It was different. It was unique. It was Detroit-style," Buddy's Pizza says.

The baking and presentation method became a favorite at Motor City restaurants and beyond.

Once the Jan. 23 date became established, Buddy's Pizza partnered with other pizzerias across the country to help promote the celebratory day.

Several frozen pizza brands now have their own versions for sale in supermarkets.

A pepperoni Detroit-style pizza served in 2023 at Ivy & Coney in Washington, DC. Getty Images / The Washington Post

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer offered a Detroit-style gift package that included Buddy's Pizza as a wager with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine over the University of Michigan – Ohio State University rival football game in 2022.

And Pizza Hut added Detroit-style pizza to its menu as a limited edition in early 2021, much to the delight of some customers.