Michigan DNR reports multiple cases of Detroit River anglers going over limit on walleye catches

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding anglers about per-angler walleye fishing limits on the Detroit River, following a series of incidents in which overlimit fishing has been investigated.

The daily walleye catch limit on the Detroit River is six fish per angler. But that rule was ignored multiple times this spring – and in some cases, quite a bit over the limit.

"People come from all over to fish the Detroit River," said DNR Conservation Officer 1st Lt. Damon Owens. "We're on the water doing this job because, unfortunately, some people abuse daily limits. If everyone takes what they want, it will deplete the resource."

May 8 at Milliken State Park

One of those investigations took place on May 8, when a group of anglers from Northern Michigan was caught with more than twice the number of walleye they were allowed to keep.

The five anglers should have caught no more than 30 walleye. But the DNR's law enforcement division caught them with 64 walleye. They had been fishing near the William G. Milliken State Park and Harbor along the Detroit River.

The anglers were allowed to keep their daily limit and received citations for the overcatch.

Conservation officers from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources investigated a catch of 64 walleye from the Detroit River on May 8 among a group of anglers who would have been limited to 30 that day. Michigan Department of Natural Resources

May 15 in Wyandotte

Another investigation took place on May 15, when conservation officers noticed two anglers returning to shore in Wyandotte and cleaning a total of 12 walleye.

Later in the day, those same anglers returned from a second fishing trip with an additional eight fish. After officers spoke with them, the anglers were found with a total of 20 walleye — eight over the legal daily limit for two fishing licenses.

One of the anglers admitted to DNR staff that they knew they could not legally take a limit from both U.S. and Canadian waters, but they wanted to "load up" because they would not be returning soon.

They were issued a citation for possessing more walleye than the daily limit.

May 16 in Wyandotte

Then, on May 16, the conservation officers saw four anglers fishing from a vessel with Indiana registration. The officers saw those anglers return to a marina in the afternoon with at least 15 walleye, then head back out the same day.

When the anglers returned in the evening, officers saw at least 14 additional walleye, putting the group's total at 29 walleye – five over the legal limit for four anglers.

When the officers spoke to them, the anglers admitted they possessed 14 walleye from the second trip and an additional 24 from the morning trip. A citation was issued to one person for exceeding the walleye limit.

The above video originally aired on April 8, 2026.