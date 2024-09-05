Detroit restarts ID program to provide vital access to services for vulnerable residents

(CBS DETROIT) – The City of Detroit is bringing back a vital resource for residents who need a government ID to access services.

"Some of these services we just take for granted– you and I can go into a bank and open up an account, but there are folks who need this card to open doors, and that's what we're trying to do here at the Health Department," said Denise Fair Razo, Detroit chief public health officer.

The ID is available to all undocumented immigrants, seniors, members of the lgbtq+ community, returning citizens and children who live within city limits.

"It can't be junk mail. It has to be official mail for them to prove proof of residency," said Diana Garcia, program manager for the Detroit ID program.

Dave Klein/CBS Detroit

The program was put on pause in 2022 out of an abundance of caution.

"We knew that some residents felt like their information could be compromised. We did our research. We did due diligence, and there were no security breaches," Fair Razo told CBS News Detroit.

Officials worried that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement could access the information, so this time, they sought a different vendor who would only print the cards.

"We wanted to make sure that the data wouldn't be stored permanently. The data couldn't be accessed by an outside party," said Christine Sauvé, community engagement specialist with the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center.

Applications for the ID will be available from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the health department's block party on Mack Avenue. A full application checklist is available on the city's website.

Applications will be processed at the Detroit Health Department, 100 Mack Ave., and the Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The ID has a $10 fee, but officials will waive it if you are a member of the unhoused community or are in need. The card is free for children who are 11 years or younger.

To learn more about the Detroit ID, visit the city's website.