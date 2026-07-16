Residents in Detroit speak out over speeding on Cadieux Road

Residents in Detroit are speaking out after they say speeding has become a major problem on their residential road.

"Oh my god, I just hope and pray that they don't kill anybody," said resident Al Johnson.

CBS Detroit

Johnson lives off Cadieux Road on Detroit's east side. He tells CBS News Detroit that dangerous driving happens daily.

Johnson says the issue is so bad that a driver lost control of their vehicle on Tuesday and struck a power pole, causing it to collapse near a house.

"That day that car hit that telephone pole, they had to have been going at least about 55, 60 miles per hour," Johnson stated.

Alice Michaels says her family, including her mom, was inside that home.

"Kids are really shook up. She's shook up," said Michaels.

CBS Detroit

Her family is safe, but speeding is a concern Michaels says she's all too familiar with.

"People in our neighborhood don't follow the speed limit here. It's 30 miles per hour on Cadieux, and they do well over. They speed from 94 to Grosse Pointe to hurry and get home," Michaels said.

The constant reckless driving also concerns neighbors like Tyesha Hall, who fears someone may get hurt or, even worse, killed.

"Children that are walking down the street. I'm like, please, go home, go home, because I do not want any injuries," said Hall.

CBS Detroit

Residents tell CBS News Detroit that they acknowledge the efforts of police but say more needs to be done to curb this serious problem.

"Maybe some sort of speed trap," said Johnson.

"When you go on Mack, you see a police officer like literally every block. I would like to see that on Cadieux," said Hall.

Meantime, folks in this neighborhood have the following message to those speedy drivers behind the wheel:

"Stop and think. Slow down," said Johnson.

"We have to do better. We have to slow down," said Hall.

CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit spoke to Detroit Police Public Information Officer Jalon Nelson, who says the department takes these concerns seriously. Nelson says DPD has targeted patrols on Cadieux Road.

The police department also encourages residents to contact their specific police precincts and to attend community relations meetings to ensure their concerns are always heard.