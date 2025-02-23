Patrick Kane's goal in overtime gives Detroit Red Wings 5-4 win over Anaheim Ducks

I-696 overnight closures; Michigan minimum wage changes; robbery at donut shop and more top stories

Patrick Kane scored his second goal of the game on a breakaway with a minute left in overtime and the Detroit Red Wings beat Anaheim 5-4 on Sunday night to end the Ducks' four-game winning streak.

Marco Kasper, Alex DeBrincat and Kane scored during the first 5:06 of the game, the fastest any team has scored three goals this season. J.T. Compher added a power-play goal for Detroit, which squandered a late two-goal lead and improved to 8-1-1 in its last 10 games. Alex Lyon made 24 saves.

The Red Wings bounced back from a 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota on Saturday in which they gave away a two-goal lead in the third period.

Anaheim scored twice in the final 2:16 after pulling goaltender Lukas Dostal for an extra skater.

Cutter Gauthier scored twice, including the tying goal with 53 seconds left. Ryan Strome and Owen Zellweger also scored for the Ducks. Dostal made 31 saves.

Anaheim had allowed just six goals during its four-game streak. The Ducks gave up more than four goals for the first time in 14 games.

Detroit converted on three of four power plays. Their power play, ranked second in the league, has produced 50 goals. Only Winnipeg (51) has scored more with the man advantage.

Anaheim's Isac Lundestrom and Brian Dumoulin were sent to the penalty box at 4:21 of the first after committing tripping penalties. DeBrincat converted during the 5-on-3 advantage, knocking in a rebound of a Dylan Larkin shot. Kane scored from the high slot during the subsequent 5-on-4 advantage, giving Detroit a 3-0 lead.

DeBrincat has regularly produced against the Ducks during his career. He has 15 goals and 28 points in 18 games.

The Red Wings are at Minnesota to play the Wild on Tuesday.