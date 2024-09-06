Detroit police talk security measures ahead of Lions season opener

(CBS DETROIT) — On Friday, the Detroit Police Department held a press conference to discuss safety ahead of the Detroit Lions season opener on Sunday.

Cmdr. Matthew Fulgenzi told CBS News Detroit that the department is ready with a multi-layered approach.

"We're ready, and we're prepared," Fulgenzi said. "We are looking forward to a great season."

The plan includes multiple agencies, such as the Wayne County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police, working together cohesively to stop problems before they begin.

"You will see a number of officers inside the stadium, outside the stadium," Fulgenzi told CBS News Detroit. "There will also be officers you won't see. Some wearing plain clothes."

The commander said they'll all be watching different movements on the ground. The department will also monitor it from its Real Time Crime Center, located at its headquarters in Downtown Detroit.

"You put all of that together, and we have a comprehensive public safety plan," Fulgenzi said.

Detroit police also said they're ready for large crowds, and the NFL Draft last spring will be their benchmark for all home Lions games this season.

"Over the course of three days we had 700-thousand guests from all over the United States," said Commander Fulgenzi. "We had zero incidents occurring, and that's because of our planning, our messaging, and working with this community. We are very excited for this season."