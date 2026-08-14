Detroit police shut down gas station for allegedly selling marijuana to minors

The Detroit Police Department on Friday shut down a gas station after a report of the business selling marijuana to minors.

Police Chief Todd Bettison said they received a citizen complaint about the Citgo gas station in the 13000 block of East Seven Mile Road. The business was shut down after a two-month investigation, he said.

Bettison said they conducted undercover operations, resulting in the execution of a search warrant at the business on July 30.

Bettison said investigators uncovered more than 250 pre-roll marijuana cigarettes, 17 THC vape pens, $397,000 in cash, and five firearms, one of which was reported stolen.

"When you're conducting business like this in the city of Detroit — selling to underage minors, selling marijuana, and you don't have a license, having stolen firearms on your premises — we're not going to tolerate this in the city of Detroit, and as a consequence, we will shut your business down," Bettison said.

Bettison had a message for businesses accused of committing similar acts: "The community will tell on you."

No arrests were made.