Detroit police seeking public's help in finding missing 11-year-old girl

Arleyah Mullen

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her home Wednesday night.

Police say Arleyah Mullen left her residence on the 2100 block of East Willis Street without permission around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 and has failed to return home.

She was last seen wearing a black Looney Tunes hooded sweatshirt, gray jogging pants, and pink and white Nike shoes.

Arleyah is 5-foot-1 and weighs approximately 95 pounds. She has black box braids and brown eyes.

If you have information Arleyah's whereabouts, you're asked to call Detroit's 7th Precinct at 313-596-5740 or call 911.