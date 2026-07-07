Detroit police searching for suspect who set American flag on fire

Detroit police are searching for a suspect who was caught on video setting an American flag on fire at a home on the city's northwest side.

The incident happened at around 12:05 a.m. on July 2, when a man was seen on camera using a propane torch to set fire to a flag in the 2500 block of Woodstock.

Detroit Police Department

Police describe the suspect as a man between the ages of 34 and 45 years, between 5-foot-8 and 6-foot-3 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 to 190 pounds. The suspect has dark hair and was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket with brown/tan pants.

A $1,000 reward is being offered.

Anyone with information can submit a tip, and reference case number 2607020017.