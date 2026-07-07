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Detroit police searching for suspect who set American flag on fire

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek

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Detroit police are searching for a suspect who was caught on video setting an American flag on fire at a home on the city's northwest side. 

The incident happened at around 12:05 a.m. on July 2, when a man was seen on camera using a propane torch to set fire to a flag in the 2500 block of Woodstock.

detroit-arson-flag.png
Detroit Police Department

Police describe the suspect as a man between the ages of 34 and 45 years, between 5-foot-8 and 6-foot-3 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 to 190 pounds. The suspect has dark hair and was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket with brown/tan pants. 

A $1,000 reward is being offered.   

Anyone with information can submit a tip, and reference case number 2607020017. 

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