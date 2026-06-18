Detroit police searching for suspect in arson on city's west side

Authorities in Detroit are searching for a suspect in connection with an arson at a vacant home on the city's west side.

The fire happened around 10 p.m. on May 12 in the 800 block of Eason Street. Detroit fire crews extinguished the fire at the vacant home, and no injuries were reported.

Detroit Fire Investigation Division

The man can be seen on video approaching the rear of the home with a bag and then running away from the property once the fire started.

The suspect is described as a man approximately 40 to 50 years old, between 5-foot-8 and 6-foot-3 inches tall. He has short hair and was wearing a blue jacket and brown pants at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Arson Unit at 313-596-2940, the Arson Unit tip line at 313-628-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. You can also submit a tip via email or at DetroitRewards.TV. A $1,000 reward is being offered, and you can remain anonymous.