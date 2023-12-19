Detroit police officer charged in fatal assault of 71-year-old man

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit police officer accused of assaulting a 71-year-old man, resulting in his death, has been charged, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday.

Juwan Marquise-Alexander Brown, 29, is charged with manslaughter, which is a 15-year-old felony, in connection with the death of Daryl Vance, from Detroit.

On Sept. 1, police were called to a bowling alley in the 4100 block of Woodward Avenue due to Vance allegedly being "disorderly."

Prosecutors say Brown, who was dispatched to the location, got into a verbal altercation with Vance before allegedly punching him in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head on the pavement.

Vance was taken to a hospital and died three weeks later on Sept. 21.

A medical examiner determined he died from blunt force trauma to the head from the punch, according to prosecutors.

Brown is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, Dec. 20, in the 36th District Court.

"Police officers frequently deal with citizens who are disorderly and verbally unpleasant. But the evidence in this case shows that the officer allegedly was the aggressor, and his actions went criminally beyond what was necessary in this situation. This behavior cannot be tolerated from our law enforcement," Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a written statement.