Kids earn bicycles after learning safety rules from Detroit police

After three weeks of learning to work with officers from the Detroit Police Department, more than two dozen kids got to take home a brand-new bicycle.

Escorted by a police cruiser and adult volunteers, a group of kids headed out on a two-mile bike ride on the east side of Detroit Saturday.

"The biggest lesson is to, like, not be all over the place, or else cars gonna, like, get you and stuff," Marlon Hicks Jr., a program participant, said.

Hicks Jr. learned about the biking with cops program from his hockey coach and mentor, Corporal Marcus Norwood.

"I wanted to partner with him so I can learn how to ride a bike and learn about the rules and stuff," Hicks Jr. said.

His cousin, Crystal Hollis, a Detroit Police Athletic League regular, couldn't wait to sign up for the opportunity.

"Every day, I get to go outside and play with the bike. I asked my mom, 'Can I do it this year?' And she already signed me up." Hollis said.

Hicks Jr. and Hollis, along with 23 other elementary and middle school kids, have spent three weeks learning about bike safety, repair and traffic laws from police officers.

"We try to make sure that you come across an officer when things are going well. That's okay to say hello," Norwood said. "We're here as a resource, teach about different laws, traffic laws, everything like that. We just want to give back to the community, and we hope that, in turn, will help prevent crime."

The bikes are provided by Ford Philanthropy.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz, a Detroit-based nonprofit, helps teach lessons on bike maintenance.

"The outcome is always a kid with a smile on his face and new freedom, and so it's, you know, that's gratifying to watch the kids have a nice time," Art Bull with Free Bikes for Kids said.

At the end of three weeks, the kids bring home a brand-new bicycle. But it's not the only takeaway.

"I would say you should come here. It's very fun and you get to learn more," Hollis said.

"It's a big opportunity to make some new friends," Hicks Jr. said.