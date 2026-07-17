Detroit police investigate shooting outside church on city's west side
Detroit police are investigating a shooting outside a church on the city's west side Friday night.
The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Friday outside Greater Love Tabernacle Church of God in Christ, located at 17617 Plymouth Road, according to police.
Police remain on the scene and have not confirmed the number of shooting victims or their status.
CBS News Detroit has a crew at the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated.