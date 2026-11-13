Detroit police investigate shooting involving off-duty officer

Detroit Police Department responded to a non-fatal shooting that involved an off-duty officer at about 12:48 a.m. Friday, police say.

The shooting happened in the 20000 block of Helen Street, and officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

Medics arrived and transported the victim to a local area hospital, where they were listed in stable condition, police say.

Police say the suspect was detained on scene.

Detroit police did not specify details on the off-duty officer's involvement in the incident.

More details regarding the incident will be available as the investigation continues, police say.