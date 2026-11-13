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Detroit police investigate shooting involving off-duty officer

By
Karma Sabbah
Karma Sabbah
Web Producer
Karma Sabbah is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. Karma is a multilingual journalist with a background in video production and content creation. She graduated with a Master of Science in Health, Environment, and Science Journalism from Medill at Northwestern University in 2024, and a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from NDU in Lebanon in 2022.
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Karma Sabbah

/ CBS Detroit

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Detroit Police Department responded to a non-fatal shooting that involved an off-duty officer at about 12:48 a.m. Friday, police say.

The shooting happened in the 20000 block of Helen Street, and officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

Medics arrived and transported the victim to a local area hospital, where they were listed in stable condition, police say.

Police say the suspect was detained on scene.

Detroit police did not specify details on the off-duty officer's involvement in the incident.

More details regarding the incident will be available as the investigation continues, police say.

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