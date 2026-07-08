Detroit police investigate possible human remains found in home

Police are investigating possible human remains that were found on Wednesday in a Detroit home.

DPD says officers were called at about 10:45 a.m. to a residence in the 5200 block of South Clarendon Street. Police say there was work being done inside the home when the suspected remains were found.

An investigation is ongoing. Police did not release any additional information at this time.

This is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.