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Detroit police investigate possible human remains found in home

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
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DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

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Police are investigating possible human remains that were found on Wednesday in a Detroit home.

DPD says officers were called at about 10:45 a.m. to a residence in the 5200 block of South Clarendon Street. Police say there was work being done inside the home when the suspected remains were found.

An investigation is ongoing. Police did not release any additional information at this time.

This is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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