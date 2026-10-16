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Detroit police investigate fatal shooting early Friday on Heyden Street

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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Detroit police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Friday in the 15000 block of Heyden Street. 

This location is near Outer Drive West, about a mile south of Grand River Avenue. 

Police said they got the call about 1:17 a.m. and found a man inside a vehicle who had been injured by gunfire. Medics arrived and took him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Officers ask that anyone who has information about this shooting contact the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP or send a tip via Detroit Rewards TV

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