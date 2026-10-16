Detroit police investigate fatal shooting early Friday on Heyden Street

Detroit police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Friday in the 15000 block of Heyden Street.

This location is near Outer Drive West, about a mile south of Grand River Avenue.

Police said they got the call about 1:17 a.m. and found a man inside a vehicle who had been injured by gunfire. Medics arrived and took him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers ask that anyone who has information about this shooting contact the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP or send a tip via Detroit Rewards TV.