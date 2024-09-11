Detroit Police Chief James White applies for CEO job at Wayne County health network

Trump and Harris host first presidential debate, Walz visiting Michigan and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Police Chief James White has applied to be the CEO of the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network.

White confirmed to CBS News Detroit Wednesday that he has applied for the position with the Detroit-based nonprofit.

"It's an extremely important role at a critical time for Detroit and Wayne County," White said. "We continue to have a mental health crisis in our community that needs to be addressed at multiple levels.

I look forward to a competitive process and want to respect the process by not saying anything further at this time. As the process continues, I am fully committed to serving as Detroit's Police Chief."

Detroit Police Chief James E. White speaks at the 4th Precinct and recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Detroit. To recognize the two causes, the Detroit Police Department presented $5,000 checks to the YWCA of Metropolitan Detroit, Transition 123, Inc. and Karmanos Cancer Institute in conjunction with the Detroit Public Safety Foundation. Carlos Osorio / AP

White was appointed Detroit's police chief in June 2021 after former chief James Craig announced his retirement to run for governor. White has been with the Detroit Police Department since 1996 and was named the city's assistant police chief in 2009. He began working with the Michigan Department of Civil Rights in 2020 before becoming chief.

White graduated with a bachelor's degree in sociology from Wayne State University. He later earned a master's degree in counseling from Central Michigan University and became a licensed mental health counselor, according to the city.

The Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network provides health resources to more than 120,000 adults and children in Detroit and Wayne County, and according to its website, "supports and serves individuals with serious mental illness, children with serious emotional disturbance, people with autism, individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and those with substance use disorder."