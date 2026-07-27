Detroit police break up late night drifting and street racing gathering

The Detroit Police Department issued dozens of citations after breaking up a drifting and street racing gathering over the weekend.

It happened in a lot near the Interstate 75 and Interstate 94 junction on Sunday night. DPD issued 53 ordinance violations after breaking up the gathering. DPD says it investigated 65 vehicles and impounded nine of them.

"It's common practice for them to have these car meetups. It's where they gather, and then from there, they use it as a launching point to carry out their drifting and drag racing activities," said DPD Capt. John Stewart.

Police targeted the intersection of Wetherbee and Milwaukee as part of their proactive enforcement efforts to crack down on illegal parties, street racing and drifting.

"People have to sleep. People have to go to work. Children live in these areas. Taking areas of our city hostage and creating loud, reckless disturbances on our streets are not part of the car culture in Detroit. We won't allow it. We won't have it. We will find you," Stewart said.

Police say they recovered a firearm and also identified a vehicle they cited for fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

DPD says penalties for illegal street racing events can range from fines, driver's license suspensions, and even jail time.