Detroit Pistons bring back Kevin Knox II

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Pistons (2-6) are bringing Kevin Knox II back to the Motor City, the team announced on Wednesday.

The Pistons did not disclose the terms of the contract.

The 6-foot-7-inch forward, who signed with the Pistons as a free agent in 2022, was traded to Portland earlier this year as part of a four-team trade with Atlanta, Portland and Golden State.

He averaged 8.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 17.1 minutes with the Trail Blazers, appearing in 21 games.

Knox was drafted ninth overall by the New York Knicks in the 2018 draft.

The Pistons will take on the Bucks in Milwaukee on Wednesday.