Detroit Pistons unveil new uniforms inspired by "Bad Boys" era
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Pistons are bringing out a new uniform inspired by the "Detroit Bad Boys" era.
The 2023-2024 NBA City Edition jersey and shorts pay homage to the team that won back-to-back NBA championships in 1989 and 1990, which included legends Isiah Thomas, Dennis Rodman and Joe Dumars III.
The black and orange uniforms include the word "Detroit" in script font across the chest and a CD2 logo honoring former Pistons coach Chuch Daly.
Additionally, the Pistons unveiled the "Detroit Bad Boys" court that will be used at Little Caesars Arena when the team wears their special edition uniforms.
"This year's City Edition uniforms are inspired by the "Bad Boys" era of Detroit Basketball that changed the way basketball in the NBA was played, personified the city and displayed the blue-collar attitude of Detroiters that still resonates to this day," Alicia Jeffreys, chief marketing officer for the Detroit Pistons, said in a press release.
The uniforms will be worn nine times during the 2023-2024 season. The team will also host seven "Detroit Bad Boys" nights at home, featuring a player from the 1989 team.
A retail collection of the jerseys and shorts are available on the Pistons website.
Pistons' "Detroit Bad Boys" nights schedule:
- November 5 vs. Phoenix (Isiah Thomas)
- December 26 vs. Brooklyn (Rick Mahorn)
- January 27 vs. Washington (John Long)
- February 26 vs. New York (James Edwards)
- March 20 vs. Indiana (Vinnie Johnson)
- March 22 vs. Boston (John Salley)
- April 1 vs. Memphis (TBD)
