Warriors' James Wiseman traded to Detroit Pistons in four-team deal

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Pistons are getting Golden States' James Wiseman in a four-team trade that included sending Saddiq Bey to Atlanta and Kevin Knox to Portland, the team announced on Thursday.

The Warriors selected Wiseman in the 2020 NBA Draft as the second overall. The 7-foot center averaged 9.9 points and five rebounds, shooting 54% from the field in 18 minutes.

Having appeared in 60 NBA career games, the Nashville native injured his right knee as a rookie and missed all of last season recovering. He was averaging 6.9 points and 3.5 rebounds playing 12.5 minutes over 21 games this season while also contributing for the G League team.

Bey, who Detroit acquired in November 2020 from Brooklyn, appeared in 204 career games, averaging 14.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and two assists.

Knox signed with the Pistons as a free agent in August 2022. He averaged 5.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game this season (42 games). In his overall NBA career, he appeared in 254 games and averaged 7.4 points and 2.9 rebounds.

Also traded was Gary Payton II back to the Warriors after his time with the Trailblazers.

The 30-year-old Payton played a key role as a defensive stopper for Golden State during last season's title run and will immediately provide backcourt depth with Stephen Curry sidelined at least until after the All-Star break with a left leg injury.

This comes a day after he scored nine points in 22 minutes of Portland's 125-122 home win against the Warriors on Wednesday night.