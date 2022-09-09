Detroit People Mover extends hours for Auto Show

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit People Mover has extended its hours for the Auto Show.

Beginning on Friday, Sept. 9, the People Mover will remain open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Here is the People Mover schedule for during the 2022 Detroit Auto Show:

Wednesday, September 14 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. Thursday, September 15 7:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Friday, September 16 & September 23 7:00 a.m. - Midnight Saturday, September 17 & September 24 8:00 a.m. - Midnight Sunday, September 18 & September 25 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. Monday, September 19 – Thursday, September 22 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

"We have been encouraged by the support and interest the community has shown in requesting more service from the People Mover. Our staff will be responsive to city residents' and downtown visitors' mobility needs as we continue hiring and working to increase hours and stations available on the system. We're excited to be part of making the return of the Auto Show another way to highlight great things happening in the city," said DTC General Manager Robert Cramer.

In addition to this announcement, it was also shared that free fare on the Detroit People Mover will continue through Oct. 30.