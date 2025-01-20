Here's what Detroit pastor Lorenzo Sewell said at President Trump's inauguration

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit senior pastor Lorenzo Sewell was among the clergy delivering the benediction at President Trump's inauguration on Monday.

The presidential oath of office and inaugural address took place Monday in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. The event took place indoors rather than the traditional outdoors, a decision that was made over the weekend.

Sewell was among the speakers at the Republican National Convention in July, and Trump had visited Sewell's 180 Church in June. The church is on Detroit's west side.

During his remarks at the Capitol, Sewell quoted the late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The inauguration date this year happened to coincide with the federal holiday honoring King.

Below is a full transcript of Sewell's prayer.

"Let us pray for our 47th president. Heavenly Father, we're so grateful that you gave our 45th and now our 47th president a millimeter miracle. We are grateful that you are the one that have called him for such a time as this. That America would begin to dream again. "We pray that we would fulfill the true meaning of our creed, that we hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal. We pray that you use our president, that we will live in a nation where we will not be judged by the color of our skin but by the content of our character. "Heavenly Father, in the name of Jesus, we are so grateful today that you will use our 47th president so we will sing with new meaning, 'My country, 'tis of thee, sweet land of liberty, of thee I sing; Land where my fathers died. Land of the pilgrims' pride. From every mountainside, let freedom ring.' And because America is called to be a great nation, we believe that you will make this come true. "From the prodigious hilltops of New Hampshire, let freedom ring. From the mighty mountains of New York, let freedom ring. From the heightening Alleghenies of Pennsylvania, let freedom ring. From the snowcap Rockies of Colorado, let freedom ring. From the curvaceous hilltops of California, but God, we're asking you not only that; let freedom ring from Stone Mountain, Georgia. Let freedom ring from Lookout Mountain, Tennessee. Let freedom ring from every hill and every molehill in Mississippi, from every state, every city, every village and every hamlet. And when we let freedom ring, we will be able to speed up that day where all of your children, Black men and white men, Protestant and Catholic, Jew and gentile will be able to sing in the meaning of that old Negro spiritual, 'Free at last, free at last. Thank you God almighty, we are free at last.' If you believe with the Spirit of the Lord, there is liberty. Come on, put your hands together and give your great God great glory."