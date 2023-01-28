Detroit partnering with organizations to help long-term unemployed residents

(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit announced a new program in an effort to help long-term unemployed residents get back into the job market.

The city is partnering with 18 community groups and activist organizations on the Jump Start program. Enrollment will open beginning next week.

The program is funded through the American Rescue Rescue Plan.

City officials say the 18 In Detroit Organizations (IDOs) were selected through a city procurement process. Those IDOs will work to enroll long-term unemployed residents in the program and will be eligible for up to $2,000 per participant for performance-based incentives.

The following IDOs were elected for the program:

International Institute of Metro Detroit (Disticts 1-7) Vincent & Sarah Fisher Center (Districts 1-7) Focus Hope (Districts 1-7) Fit4Life Health and Fitness (Districts 1-2) The Open Door COGIC (District 3) TMI Detroit Inc. (District 3) Family Assistance for Renaissance Men (Districts 3-5) Alkebu Lan Village (Districts 3-5) Emerging Industries Training Institute (Districts 3-4 and 6) The Black Bottom Group (District 4) Urge Imprint - Detroit Friends and Family (Districts 4-5) Church of the Messiah Housing (District 5) Teach Empower Achieve (T.E.A.) (District 5) Center for Employment Opportunities (District 5) Spectrum Human Services Inc. (District 5) Detroit Hispanic Development Corp (District 6) Southwest Detroit Business Association (District 6) The People's Action (Districts 6-7)

"In the Jump Start Program, participants have a financial incentive to work hard and succeed, and so do the IDOs that are helping them along the way," Mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement. "We really believe that this approach will result in a lot of Detroiters who had stopped trying to find work getting onto a path to gainful employment that can sustain them. We are deeply appreciative to President Biden for create the ARPA program and making Jump Start possible."

The Jump Start program will open enrollment on Jan. 31. Duggan is scheduled to hold a special evening address at 7 p.m. on Jan. 30 where he will provide enrollment details. The event will be held inside the 13th floor Auditorium inside City Hall and live-streamed on the city's website.