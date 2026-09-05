Detroit officer accidentally discharges weapon at police station, injures self, authorities say

An officer with the Detroit Police Department is injured after he accidentally discharged his weapon inside a precinct locker room early Saturday, according to authorities.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. at the 10th Precinct, which is located at 12000 Livernois Ave. on the city's west side. According to police, the officer was handling his weapon when he discharged it, striking his foot.

The officer was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening, authorities say.

The city agency says it will launch an internal investigation into the incident, per its policy on firearm discharges.