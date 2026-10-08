Detroit cuts ribbon on mixed-income housing development revitalizing historic buildings

City leaders, developers and community partners gathered Thursday to celebrate the opening of the first phase of Henry Street Apartments, a mixed-income housing development focused on restoring historic buildings while creating new housing opportunities in the heart of District Detroit.

The project turned seven historic buildings in Detroit's Cass-Henry neighborhood into residential housing and community space. The first phase includes Bretton Hall, The Claridge and Ralston Commons, a new community center for residents and neighbors.

Developers say the project has been years in the making and serves multiple goals for the growing downtown district.

"Henry Street brings together three important goals: preserving Detroit's history, expanding housing opportunities, and returning an entire city block to active use," said Chris Ilitch, president and CEO of Ilitch Companies.

When complete, Henry Street Apartments will feature 170 residential units. Nearly half, 49%, will be offered as affordable housing for households earning between 30% and 60% of the area median income.

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield said the development stands out because of its commitment to affordability in one of the city's fastest-growing areas.

"This is a thriving area. It's the entertainment district of our city. And again, to have mixed-income communities, affordable housing, where residents of all incomes can contribute and be a part and participate in the growth of our city, is important," Sheffield said.

The development sits near Little Caesars Arena and several major downtown attractions, giving residents access to employment, entertainment and public transit while living in a restored historic neighborhood.

Project leaders say preserving the area's historic character was just as important as creating new housing. During a tour of the completed units, Sheffield praised the restoration work.

"It is beautiful. You're literally walking through a historic building that they were able to preserve. Some of the old door handles, some of the wooden floors are preserved. It just really speaks to the ability to maintain and keep history while also growing our city as well," she said.

Beyond housing, project partners say the development also created educational opportunities for students at nearby Cass Technical High School. Through a partnership involving Cinnaire and Olympia Development, students were introduced to careers in real estate development and community investment.

"Often, kids from Detroit, particularly Black and Brown kids, don't get the opportunity to learn about real estate development," said Lucius Vassar, chief legal officer and corporate secretary for Cinnaire. "Getting the exposure, and a project that is right by their school, they walk by this every day, and to understand what it takes to not only get development done, but what it takes for them to have a career in development."

Bank of America Detroit President Ed Siaje said the affordable housing component was one reason the financial institution supported the project.

"This one we're extremely proud of, because of the affordable housing. Almost 49%, to be specific, of this development is going to be for lower moderate income households," Siaje said.

Developers say Henry Street Apartments is part of the continued growth of District Detroit, which includes housing, office space, retail, public spaces, sports and entertainment venues throughout the area.

Additional residential buildings are expected to open through 2027 as construction continues on the remaining phases of the project.