Detroit Metro Airport holds disaster training exercises, mock crash drill

Hundreds of first responders and volunteers gathered at Detroit Metropolitan Airport Wednesday morning to take part in a full-scale emergency training exercise simulating a real-life plane crash.

Sirens and screams filled the air as crews worked through a realistic scenario, which airport officials say is critical preparation in the event of an actual disaster.

"We are here to save lives," said Tadarial Sturdivant, senior vice president of Emergency and Support Services.

The Federal Aviation Administration mandates the Airport Disaster and Preparedness Training (ADAPT) exercise every three years. Officials say it helps test how well multiple agencies can coordinate during a high-stakes emergency and identify gaps before a real crisis happens.

This year's scenario simulates an airplane crash into a building, creating multiple injuries and casualties. First responders are tasked with quickly arriving on scene, assessing the situation, determining what happened, and triaging victims.

All the victims on site were volunteers, some even traveled from across the region, including Jackson, and were outfitted with realistic prosthetics to mimic traumatic injuries, adding another layer of intensity to the drill.

First responders and volunteers acted through a disaster drill scenario on June 17, 2026, at Detroit Metro Airport. CBS News Detroit

"We will have actors dressed with certain injuries, so our first responders are going to have to take a look at those injuries and not just read a placard, but actually determine who gets triaged first," Sturdivant explained. "So we think that this makes it more realistic for everybody involved."

Airport officials say the scenario changes each time the exercise is held, allowing crews to train for a wide range of potential emergencies.

"Each year, or each scenario, we do a little bit different, so that our first responders have a variety of instances to respond to," Sturdivant said.

In the future, officials say they'll use what they learn from this exercise to improve response strategies and training. In the last full-scale drill three years ago, crews simulated a hostage situation involving an explosive device, highlighting how the scenarios evolve over time.