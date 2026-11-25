According to AAA, nearly 6 million people will be traveling domestically for Thanksgiving this year, a slight decrease from last year.

Detroit Metro Airport expects nearly 1 million passengers to pass through its gates in the days before and after the holiday. While roads caused some annoyance for drivers heading to the airport.

"Construction was rough. Driving personally to the lot, but it still wasn't too backed up, so it was considered a lucky Michigan day for driving," said Vicky Laimo, who is traveling to Seattle, Washington.

"The parking was easy. Getting up through the shuttle was super easy. We actually just got a ton of help in line and with a Delta counter, so it was actually pretty good."

Given recent events, the Federal Aviation Administration ground stop, Delta system issues, and various outages, some people were concerned about traveling.

"Yeah, of course we're absolutely worried. But I kept monitoring the flight and if there's any delays, and just navigate through that," said Uwe Hirsch, who is traveling from Virginia Beach.

While others were not worried.

"I knew it was like a few weeks ago, so I knew everything would die down by the time, you know, Thanksgiving came around. So I wasn't really worried about it," said Benjamin Smith, from Detroit.

Most of the travelers planned ahead, leaving their homes early, and getting to the airport on time.

"I woke up at 7 (a.m.), got the Uber at 9 (a.m.), went to the airport, got checked in, and everything," Smith said.

"I was a little worried at first, but when I got to the airport, everything was going smoothly. Like, I felt fine. I was like just ready to come home for the holidays," said Alexa Merckerson, who is traveling from Hampton, Virginia.

Overall, the day before Thanksgiving was a smooth experience for travelers as they headed into the best part of the holiday.

Police are asking drivers to remain in one of DTW's cell phone lots until their passengers have their bags and are waiting at the curb. Drivers in violation could be cited and fined $70. Vehicles left unattended will be towed.