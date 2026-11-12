Detroit Mayor Sheffield introduces local budget participation program

The city of Detroit is launching an effort that allows residents to decide how to spend part of the city funds allocated to each district.

This is a pilot program that designates a certain amount of money to each district and invites residents to have a say in what to do with it.

Mayor Mary Sheffield, Chief Financial Officer Tonya Stoudemire, and other city officials will introduce the "participatory budgeting" program at a press conference at 11 a.m. Thursday from the Coleman A. Young Recreation Center in Detroit.

CBS News Detroit will provide the presentation on livestream and on YouTube.