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Detroit Mayor Sheffield introduces local budget participation program

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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The city of Detroit is launching an effort that allows residents to decide how to spend part of the city funds allocated to each district. 

This is a pilot program that designates a certain amount of money to each district and invites residents to have a say in what to do with it. 

Mayor Mary Sheffield, Chief Financial Officer Tonya Stoudemire, and other city officials will introduce the "participatory budgeting" program at a press conference at 11 a.m. Thursday from the Coleman A. Young Recreation Center in Detroit. 

CBS News Detroit will provide the presentation on livestream and on YouTube.

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