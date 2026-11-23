A Detroit man will serve nearly five years in federal prison for providing a stolen gun that was used in a violent crime spree, authorities said.

Robert Clifton Daugherty III, 32, was sentenced on Thursday to 57 months on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan said. The gun had been given to another person, Terrance Davis, whom the district attorney's office said was a friend of Daugherty.

Authorities said that Daugherty, who is a convicted felony, stole the gun from a woman in August 2025, then gave the weapon to Davis in November 2025.

"Daugherty put our city at risk when he armed a dangerous felon. He enabled that felon to tear through our neighborhoods and shoot at law enforcement," said United States Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. "Daugherty may as well have pulled the trigger himself."

The district attorney's office said Davis went on a crime spree that included shooting into homes and cars in the Detroit area within days of acquiring the weapon.

After two weeks of this activity, Davis fled from special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives who were trying to arrest him. The district attorney said Davis carjacked a vehicle and exchanged gunfire with ATF officers.

Davis pleaded guilty on October 27 to the attempted murder of the federal agents, the district attorney's office said. He will be sentenced on March 3 and faces up to life in prison.

"Terrance Davis is a poster child for what ATF and its partners prioritize: identifying and apprehending serial shooters in our communities. Davis terrorized Detroit neighborhoods by repeatedly shooting into homes and vehicles. He then chose to shoot at ATF agents attempting to take him into custody. Our agents and law enforcement partners didn't back down," said James Deir, ATF's Detroit Field Division Special Agent in Charge, said about the case.

"Davis tried to kill federal agents rather than surrender. In the end, accountability matters," Deir said.

The Detroit Police Department and Michigan State Police worked with ATF on the investigation.