Detroit man charged with murder after vendor fatally struck by vehicle in Warren

A Detroit man is charged after authorities say he fatally struck a vendor with a vehicle following a dispute over a power washer in Warren.

According to court records, Zarick Johnson, 41, was arraigned on Tuesday for one count of first-degree murder, one count of assault and battery and one count of commission with a motor vehicle. Police say Johnson pleaded not guilty and was denied bond. He is ordered to have no contact with witnesses and victims.

Warren police say that on Sept. 26, officers responded to the County Line Trade Center on Dequindre Road, where they found 59-year-old Mirhad Cehic pinned between a van and a wall. Cehic was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

An investigation found that Johnson had been at the trade center earlier that day and had purchased a power washer from Cehic. Police say Johnson and a woman later returned after determining that the power washer did not work. An argument occurred, leading to a physical altercation, according to police.

Police allege that Johnson got into his van and drove toward Cehic, striking him. Johnson allegedly reversed the van and drove forward again, pinning Cehic.

Police say bystanders pulled Johnson out of the van and detained him until officers arrived. Johnson and the woman were arrested, but the woman was not charged.

Johnson is due back in court on Oct. 20, according to Warren police.