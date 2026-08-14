Detroit man accused of stealing catalytic converters from 14 senior shuttle buses

A Detroit man is accused of stealing more than a dozen catalytic converters from shuttle buses belonging to a senior facility, Wayne County prosecutors said.

Delmar Jijuan-Raffile Williams, 32, allegedly removed and stole the catalytic converters from shuttle buses that transport residents of the senior center to doctors' appointments and other "off-campus" activities, prosecutors say.

On July 26, at approximately 6:30 a.m., Williams allegedly stole catalytic converters from 14 shuttle buses belonging to a senior facility on the 250 block of McDougall Street in Detroit, according to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Williams was arrested on July 27 by the Detroit Police Department and has been charged with one count of Larceny - $20,000 or more, and 14 counts of Larceny from a Motor Vehicle, authorities say.

"The defendant's alleged theft of 14 catalytic converters is particularly remarkable because of what kind of vehicles they were stolen from - buses that are used to transport senior citizens from their assisted living facility to their doctors' appointments and other necessary places," Worthy said.

Williams is expected to be arraigned after 10:30 a.m. Aug. 14 in 36th District Court, authorities say.