Detroit man charged with smuggling narcotics into Michigan prisons, attorney general says

A Detroit man faces multiple charges related to a narcotics smuggling investigation at Michigan Department of Corrections facilities.

John Calhoun, 36, was arraigned on Monday in 36th District Court in Detroit on one count each of conducting a criminal enterprise and delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance over 50 grams; along with eight counts each of delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance less than 50 grams and bringing contraband into prison, the Michigan attorney general's office said.

The two most serious of these charges are 20-year felonies.

Calhoun was charged after an investigation involving the Michigan Department of Corrections, the Michigan State Police, and the Michigan Department of the Attorney General.

The attorney general's office said that several pieces of mail sent to inmates during 2024 were intercepted under suspicion that the mail contained narcotics. State officials said the packages were bundled in a way that appeared to be legal mail from an attorney.

Eight correctional facilities for men across the state received the suspicious mail, including Thumb Correctional Facility in Lapeer County.

"Smuggling narcotics into correctional facilities threatens the safety and security of prison staff and inmates," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "I am proud of the work my office did in partnership with MDOC and MSP to uncover this alleged scheme, and we remain committed to investigating and prosecuting those who attempt to traffic contraband into Michigan prisons."

The Michigan Department of Corrections has stopped over 100 incidents of contraband from entering prison facilities since January 2026 through steps such as package scanners and policy changes regarding legal mail.

Calhoun's next court hearing is August 24.