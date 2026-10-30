Detroit man charged in shooting near Osborn High School

A Detroit man accused of being involved in a shooting near Osborn High School has been charged.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Paul Anthony Culbreth, 46, is charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, one count of carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of felony firearm. Culbreth was arraigned on Friday and received a $20,000 personal bond with a GPS tether, house arrest and a curfew between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Prosecutors say that on Oct. 27, Culbreth and a 28-year-old Detroit man were involved in an altercation at Culbreth's home in the 18900 block of Hoover Road. The altercation stemmed from an incident at a gas station near the intersection of East Seven Mile Road and Hoover Street.

Prosecutors say Culbreth allegedly pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots, hitting the exterior of Osborn High School while class was ongoing.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

Culbreth is due back in court on Nov. 10 for a probable cause conference.