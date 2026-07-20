Detroit man charged with murder in fatal shooting of 23-year-old man

A Detroit man accused of shooting and killing a 23-year-old man last month has been charged.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Mario Carl Melvin Neal, 19, was arraigned on Monday for one count of first-degree murder and one count of felony firearm. He was remanded to jail.

Prosecutors say that on June 7, Detroit police officers were called to a residence in the 8700 block of Quincy Street, where they found the victim inside a dining room. Prosecutors say the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was unresponsive. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Prosecutors allege that Neal shot the victim before leaving the scene. Police arrested Neal more than a month later, on July 17, following an investigation.

Neal is due back in court on July 29 for a probable cause conference and on Aug. 5 for a preliminary examination.