Detroit man charged in connection with deadly shooting at motorcycle club

A Detroit man is charged in connection with a fatal shooting at a motorcycle club in March, prosecutors said.

Samuel Spencer Tipton Jr. was arraigned Wednesday on one count of first-degree murder, one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and two counts of felony firearm in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Darrell Moore of Detroit.

On March 1, around 3 a.m., Wayne County prosecutors say Detroit police responded to a club in the 7100 block of Warren Avenue for a shooting. When police arrived, they found Moore inside the club, suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. Moore later died at the scene.

Prosecutors allege Tipton approached Moore and fired a handgun before leaving the scene.

Titpton was later arrested by Detroit police on July 6.