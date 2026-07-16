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Detroit man charged in connection with deadly shooting at motorcycle club

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek

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A Detroit man is charged in connection with a fatal shooting at a motorcycle club in March, prosecutors said. 

Samuel Spencer Tipton Jr. was arraigned Wednesday on one count of first-degree murder, one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and two counts of felony firearm in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Darrell Moore of Detroit. 

On March 1, around 3 a.m., Wayne County prosecutors say Detroit police responded to a club in the 7100 block of Warren Avenue for a shooting. When police arrived, they found Moore inside the club, suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. Moore later died at the scene. 

Prosecutors allege Tipton approached Moore and fired a handgun before leaving the scene. 

Titpton was later arrested by Detroit police on July 6. 

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